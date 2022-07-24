Indian Independence Day is observed every year on August 15. This day celebrates the nation’s independence from the United Kingdom. Throughout the country, Independence Day celebrations are observed with flag hoisting ceremonies, parades and cultural events. The people of the country dress up in the colours of the Tricolour or Tiranga as they celebrate the day. Orange, white and green are the colours seen all around the country during the celebrations. As you celebrate Indian Independence Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated some beautiful nail art ideas to pair along with your attire for the day. From Indian Flag to 'Vande Mataram', Patriotic Tattoo Inspirations That Are Safe and Easy.

1. Easy National Flag

You can try this easy nail art that includes adding variations in the tricolour and mentioning the name of the country. It is quick and simple that would go perfectly with the Independence Day theme.

2. Tricolour and Ashok Chakra

This quick tutorial will help you make an easy design of the Indian National flag that includes orange, white and green colours along with the Ashok chakra. You can try this with easily available nail paints around you.

Gradient Tricolour Designs

This is one of the most beautiful nail arts to try for the 76th Independence Day. Starting with the white colour, this beautiful design gives a very elegant gradient look.

3 in-1 Nail Art Videos

The following video gives tutorials for 3 different nail arts that you can try on this Independence Day. One of them is by drawing kites on your nails, which actually looks really nice as many cities witness kite flying competitions as a part of the celebrations for the day.

Shimmer and Tricolour

Make your hands look beautiful and elegant with this tri-colour nail art which has a beautiful mixture of gold in it. The shimmery look that golden colour adds to the hand beautifies not just your hands but also glams up the look of the Indian National flag colours on your nails.

Independence Day celebrations and decorations are all about Orange, white and green colours. The streets are also decorated with tri-colour balloons and lights on this day. Therefore, to set the moods right as you dress up for Independence Day 2022, don’t forget to beautify your hands with these beautiful nail art ideas for the day.

Wishing everyone Happy Indian Independence Day 2022!

