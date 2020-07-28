Jackie Kennedy was often praised for her brilliant fashion outings and she was probably one of the greatest style icons of the last century. The former First Lady of the United States was hailed for being an international fashion icon and also for the way she carried herself with so much panache. While her signature styles have been revived time and again, it suffices to say that her styling was way ahead of its time. It was chic, uber stylish and extremely sophisticated- some of the words that help us define her legacy today. Natalie Portman Birthday Special: 7 Times the Black Swan Actress Mesmerised Us with Her Alluring Red Carpet Choices (View Pics).

From her boat neck midi dresses to Chanel separates, Jackie Kennedy had set many modern silhouettes in motion back then. She was adored for her choices and more importantly for the way she pulled off these marvellous designs. There was never a dull moment in her closet and it was as lively as her persona. Even before taking up her new title, she was known for being a bona fide stunner. Mixing her subtle colour palette with occasionally loud tints and tones, she was able to stand apart from the rest. Ariana Grande Birthday Special: Always So Gorgeous and Gay, That's How We'll Describe Her Style File For You (View Pics).

As we gear up to celebrate her birth anniversary, here's going back in time to reminisce all the times she positioned herself as a fashion pioneer.

A Perfect Ballroom Gown

Yellow Checkered Dress Made for Your Summer Wardrobe

A Peach Coloured Midi Dress for Your Brunch Dates

Whoever Said Yellow isn't an Evening Colour Needs to See This

She Showed How to Make a Waist Belt the Highlight Of Your Outfit

Printed Dresses Were Made Popular By Her

Jackie Kennedy Exuding Some Vintage Chanel Vibes

For the ones who think oversized sunglasses are a thing of Millenials should know that Jackie Kennedy was the first name who made them so fashionable. She was obsessed with oversized sunglasses and they soon became a rage then. After she entered the White House as the first lady, her style underwent a distinct change. It became more formal obviously but the glamour quotient in her choices was intact. Her followers continued admiring her taste in fashion that kept evolving with every outing. Her attempts were phenomenal and so was she.

Even after so many years, we remember her for being a fashion Goddess that she was. An icon who will live in our hearts forever. Happy Birthday, Jackie Kennedy!

