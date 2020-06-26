It's Ariana Grande's birthday! Ariana Grande continues to exude happy vibes every time she steps on the red carpet. While her signature ponytail remains constant on most of the occasions, her ensembles see a 360-degree change - from dramatic to sombre and from loud to subtle. Grande's affair with her closet continues to boggle our minds and every time she decides to make an appearance, we are ready with a book and pen to bookmark her new attempt. Being a pop star isn't easy and juggling between different styles is even more difficult. But trust Ariana to swiftly glide through different designs. List of Celebs With Most Instagram Followers: Ariana Grande Races Past Selena Gomez to Become Most Followed Singer, Cristiano Ronaldo Continues to Be on Top.

While the 7 Rings singer is the face of Givenchy, she hasn't stopped mastering the art of personal style. Ariana Grande continues to strut in style in different creations from various designer houses and few of her appearances from the recent past will be etched in our hearts forever. Of course, her dramatic tulle gown by Giambattista Valli was a jaw-dropping effort, it was just one of the many instances. To see the rest of her attempts keep scrolling below. Stuck with U: Ariana Grande Makes her Relationship Official; Boyfriend Dalton Gomez Appears in her New Single with Justin Bieber.

Ariana Grande in Atelier Versace

Ariana Grande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ariana Grande in Christian Siriano

Ariana Grande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ariana Grande in Dolce & Gabbana

Ariana Grande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ariana Grande in Giambattista Valli

Ariana Grande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ariana Grande in Vera Wang

Ariana Grande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ariana Grande in Versace

Ariana Grande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ariana Grande in Michael Costello

Ariana Grande (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we understand it's difficult to pay heed to her outfit choices when you're busy hearing her musical singles, they are a ravishing affair and worthy of all your attention. You know fashion is an integral part of her life when she successfully nails a green lip colour. While Ariana's obsession for unusual fashion continues to win our hearts, here's wishing it never stops.

Happy Birthday, Ariana!

