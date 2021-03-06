Bollywood's new hot favourite, Janhvi Kapoor celebrates her birthday on March 6 and the years ahead look fabulous for her. With all the great projects in her kitty already, Janhvi is waiting to rule over Bollywood and is busy making some remarkable appearances at the same time. A loyal member of the K Jo club, Janhvi is certainly obsessed with Manish Malhotra couture and is seen flaunting his designs time and again. But besides him, the girl is an haute couture lover and we bet she has some vintage pieces stored in her wardrobe. Janhvi Kapoor's 'Too Glam to Give a Damn' Look in her Recent Photoshoot is Winning Our Hearts (View Pics).

Janhvi has always stunned us with her remarkable outings, be it her red carpet shenanigans or promotional appearances. From elaborate gowns to cutesy dresses and traditional six yards, the girl is known for putting her best fashion foot forward. While her choice of stylist varies with time and occasion, she's currently obsessed with Mohit Rai and he's doing some remarkable job with her. Janhvi's style file for Roohi promotions has been a delightful affair and we simply can't stop rooting for her. Yo or Hell No? Janhvi Kapoor's Stunning Black Dress by David Koma for Roohi Promotions.

As the Dhadak girl gets ready to celebrate her birthday, we take a look at her best fashion outings from the recent past.

In Rahul Mishra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In Arpita Mehta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In Basil Soda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In Ralph and Russo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

In Alex Perry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Besides her horror-comedy, Roohi, Janhvi has many other exciting projects lined up. She has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and also Aanand L Rai's next, Good Luck Jerry. After starring in Gunjan Saxena's biopic, Janhavi managed to carve an impression for herself and we hope the time ahead keeps getting for her. Lastly, we hope the actress has a blast on her special day and that she continues making such jaw-dropping appearances. Happy Birthday, Janhvi! Keep slaying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).