Janhvi Kapoor is busy making headlines for all the right reasons. There are rumours that the actress is dating her Dostana 2 co-star, Kartik Aaryan and if that's not enough, her recent belly dancing video went viral in no time. And of course, the girl has started shooting for Aanand L Rai's next, Good Luck Jerry. If this doesn't make her the most sought after name in Bollywood then we don't know what will. Besides her professional ventures and relationships, Janhvi also grabbed our eyeballs with her new pictures from Nykaa campaign. Janhvi Kapoor Is Having That Always Beautiful and Comfortable in an Anarkali Set Perfect for Everyday Mood!

The Dhadak girl is the brand ambassador of the beauty brand, Nykaa and she recently shot for its new range of Mascaras. Styled by Mohit Rai, Janhvi looked bewitching in black as she posed in her little black dress with well-defined eyes. With her winged eyeliner, curled eyelashes, nude lips and contoured cheeks, she was able to exude all the glamorous vibes. Janhvi ditched all her accessories for this #ootn and prefered her hair tied in a ponytail. With just the right amount of 'glam', she was able to strike a chord with us. Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra or Shraddha Kapoor in Falguni & Shane Peacock - Whose Bridal Avatar Will You Like to Imitate?

Janhvi Kapoor's New Photoshoot

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's certainly making us the right decision in Bollywood. She's just getting started in the industry but trust us when we say, she has a bright future ahead. While she gets her acting genes from his mommy dearest, she's slowly learning to master the same. We hope she continues to woo our hearts ahead in future and that she keeps boggling our minds with such stunning outings.

