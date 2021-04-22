Janhvi Kapoor turns the cover girl for Khush magazine's anniversary issue and she certainly makes for a resplendent muse. Decked up in Abhinav Mishra couture, Janhvi is oozing all the royal vibes while making our hearts flutter with joy. Janhvi's infectious smile grabs your attention on this new cover and her charming, glittery outfit takes the number two spot. For those millennial brides who hate all the heavy lehengas and over-the-top styling, Janhvi's outfit should solve all your queries. Janhvi Kapoor's Style File for Roohi Promotions was a Hot and Trendy Affair (View Pics).

Janhvi's stunning beige ghagra choli comes as a relief from the usual colour palette of reds and pinks. It's a rather warm colour with mirror work all over it and makes for a perfect bridesmaid outfit. The Roohi actress has paired her look with golden headgear and a maangtika that are complementing her outfit further. With nude makeup and a charming smile to go with, she's able to send all the good vibes, just what we need in these trying times. Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra or Shraddha Kapoor in Falguni & Shane Peacock - Whose Bridal Avatar Will You Like to Imitate?

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The magazine has released only her cover picture and the rest of the pictures from her photoshoot are yet to come out. But we know when they do, we'd find ourselves marvelling at them. Janhvi was last seen in Roohi which received mixed reactions from critics and netizens alike. She'll be next seen in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2, the latter will get delayed considering they are still looking out for Kartik Aaryan's replacement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2021 09:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).