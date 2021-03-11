Janhvi Kapoor is excited to finally witness her second big release on the big screens. Post-Dhadak, Janhvi's next two outings have all been in the digital space (Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena) and she's finally going to witness her next release after a gap of a couple of years. A star kid who's certainly on the right track, Janhvi's career choices are in sync with how she presents herself. A fashionista in the making, Janhvi's style file for her movie promotions has always been a delightful affair and Roohi was no different. Fashion Faceoff: Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra or Shraddha Kapoor in Falguni & Shane Peacock - Whose Bridal Avatar Will You Like to Imitate?

Styled by brilliant Mohit Rai and his team, Janhvi's appearances for media interaction were colourful, chic and slightly dramatic. With a colour palette that ranged from neon green to hot pink, she prefered loud shades with subtle ones at the same time. Cutesy dresses and corset tops were a major highlight in her numerous choices and she definitely wooed our hearts with them. As we near the film's release date, here's taking a look at her style file from all the promotional events. Janhvi Kapoor in her Red Dress Looks like a Work of Art on Cosmopolitan's New Magazine Cover (View Pic).

In Poster Girl

In David Koma

In Saaksha & Kinni

In Manish Malhotra

In Lavish Alice

In Polite Society

In Alex Perry

Janhvi's Roohi stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. Besides this horror-comedy, she also has Dostana 2 and Good Lucky Jerry in her kitty. While reports of Takht getting shelved are making the rounds once again, we'll wait for Karan Johar to make this announcement himself. Until then, she also has that period drama in her list of upcoming projects.

