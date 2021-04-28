Jessica Alba is possibly the cutest star in Hollywood. Her fans simply adore the way she styles and carries herself with such grace. The actress has always been a shutterbug darling, slaying in style one outfit at a time. Be it a red carpet event or a off-duty look, both her avatars are equally modish and charming. She effortlessly juggles between haute couture and street style and is a fashion inspiration for many people in the world. Jessica Alba Likes Getting Detached from the Entertainment World.

Alba is often tagged as the modern-day rendition of Audrey Hepburn, and why not! She rarely restricts herself when it comes to fashion, and is seen experimenting with different kinds of styles. From funky prints to loud colour palettes, her closet is filled with atypical choices. And not just her attires, her accessories are also quite charming. Jessica loves to wear headbands, often channelling her inner Hepburn, and manages to look stunning every time.

Today, as the Fantastic Four actress is celebrating 40th birthday, we pick five of her cutest headband looks that have been our all-time favourite. Jessica Alba Birthday Special: Taking A Look At Very Interesting Facts About The Actress Turned Entrepreneur.

Check Them Out Below:

Jessica Wearing Multiple Headbands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

While sharing a makeup tutorial video on Instagram, the actress showed off her collection of pretty headbands. She is seen wearing a golden and a white headband, and looks absolutely stunning in the video.

Jessica Wearing A Tropical Headband

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

Alba's love for headbands made her drop her own collection. Giving a sneak peek into the new headbands from the collections, she is seen wearing a tropical printed headband. The actress looks absolutely gorgeous with it.

Jessica Wearing A Floral Headband

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

This photo of Jessica's proves that a simple headband can accentuate a basic look. The actress is seen wearing denim jeans with a lilac coloured top and jacket. She added a white floral headband with the look, that made it look so classy.

Jessica Wearing A Black Headband

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

Have a bad hair day? Add a basic headband to make your hairstyle look absolutely stunning. While the actress never has a bad hair day, she often tries to style it in different ways. Jessica wore a plain dress and to keep her hairstyle simple yet chic, she added the black headband, which honestly looks so good on her.

Jessica Wearing A White Headband

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba)

This is by far the most stunning video we have seen of Jessica's. The actress was getting ready for a charity event. She wore a cute white dress and the white headband added absolute magic to her look.

Jessica Alba will always inspire people to experiment with their looks, and we guess after this, will also make them fall in love with headbands. Join us in wishing the actress a very happy birthday.

