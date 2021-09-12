Zero Dark Thirty actress Jessica Chastain recently made headlines when pictures of her co-star, Oscar Isaac sniffing her underarms on the Venice Film Festival red carpet went viral on the internet. The actress who's currently promoting her next release, The Forgiven at the festival is busy making some ravishing appearances one after another. After her all-red hot attire, she quickly boarded the casual bandwagon only to get down and join the parade of evening wear once again.

Jessica was earlier seen strutting in style in her colour block short dress from the house of Moschino. She paired her vibrant outfit with yellow pumps by Christian Louboutin and kept the rest of her styling very simple. She looked delightful definitely and her colourful outfit was like a box of macaroons for our eyes. TIFF 2021: Jessica Chastain to Be Awarded With the Tribute Actor Award at Toronto Film Festival.

Jessica Chastain in Moschino and Givenchy

Jessica Chastain (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next, we had her making a grand and elaborate entry at the premiere of her movie. For this big outing, Jessica went all subtle and chic and picked an elegant black gown from the house of Givenchy. With smoky eye makeup and nude lips, she accentuated her look further. The switch from her colourful to monochrome look was eye-pleasing and we can't stop rooting for both of her choices.

Here's looking forward to more such attempts from her in the future!

