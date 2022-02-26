Julia Fox has certainly carved a place for herself in the fashion circles. The Uncut Gems actress who made her debut in 2019 recently made headlines for her short romance with rapper Kanye West. While the couple has already parted ways, their breakup isn't bothering her at all. Julia has already moved on and well, what better than a fashion week to prove that to the world. After Kim Kardashian was spotted attending the Prada show at the Milan Fashion Week, it was Julia who was seen cheering for Versace. Madonna’s Pictures With Kanye West-Julia Fox From Their Chic Dinner Outing Are A Must See!

Julia Fox was among the front-row members at the Versace FW 2022-2023 show in Milan. The Italian-American actress was dressed in an iconic all-black latex dress with her signature heavy eye makeup. Now, if we won't deny but her look did remind us of Kim Kardashian and her fondness for latex dresses. With her plunging neckline and bodycon skirt, Julia was able to get everyone's attention while we simply marvelled at her ability to nail such dramatic eyes. Julia Fox Likely to Play Debi Mazar's Role in Madonna's Biopic.

Julia Fox at the Milan Fashion Week 2022

Julia Fox (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier the pretty actress was seen attending the Diesel show at the Milan Fashion Week. However, this time, she chose to ditch her dramatic eyes but opted for a black lip shade instead. Drama and Julia Fox go hand-in-hand and that's almost like her signature element these days. Well, unless she goes horribly wrong with it someday, we'll only say 'keep 'em coming'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2022 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).