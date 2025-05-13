Au revoir naked dresses! The Cannes Film Festival has announced regulations over costume designs and has officially banned risque ensembles. Cannes 2025 is set to take place from May 13 to May 24, and the organisers have prohibited the outfits which promote 'nudity' for 'decency' reasons and dresses along with long trains or particularly voluminous silhouettes that hinder the flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre. With the good old-fashioned 'decency' expected to return at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, the new costume rule came after Bianca Censori's Grammy stunt. It must be noted that over the years, a series of superstars have donned some of their most iconic and skin-baring looks on the French red carpet, with everything from flirty silhouettes and daring cutouts. As we gear up for Cannes 2025, let's have a blast from the past moment! From Deepika Padukone to Julia Fox, here's a look at stars' risque ensembles that turned heads while leaving major imprints on fashion. Cannes Film Festival Introduces Guidelines on Costume Attire To Promote Respectful Presentation.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has given us some of the most iconic moments from Cannes to remember. Before she became a jury member at the prestigious film festival, she walked the red carpet wearing a sheer gown. Her 2018 Cannes look featured a see-through gown designed by Zuhair Murad.

Deepika Padukone's 2018 Cannes Look

Bella Hadid

Queen of risque fashion moments, supermodel Bella Hadid never failed to make heads turn with her ultra-stylish outfits. While she has made several sizzling appearances at the event, one of the most iconic looks was Bella in a jaw-dropping scarlet gown at the 2016 ceremony, which left little to the imagination. And her 2021 Cannes look that saw a statement necklace be the only cover of her cleavage, a striking Schiaparelli ensemble, was a total jaw-dropping moment. Cannes 2025 Live Streaming Online: Where and How To Watch the Festival de Cannes in India? Get the Details Here.

Bella Hadid's 2016 Cannes Look

Bella Hadid's 2021 Cannes Look

Julia Fox

Known for her experimental fashion looks, Julia Fox's bold fashion choice in 2023 stopped the fashion traffic and how. For the occasion, she wore a structured, glasslike chest piece, which was held around her torso and she topped off a voluminous white skirt to complete her look.

Julia Fox's 2023 Cannes Look

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk ensured all eyes were on her as she slipped into a racy leather co-ord at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in 2023. The supermodel flaunted her very toned washboard abs as she donned the leather bandage-strapped top.

Irina Shayk's 2023 Cannes Look

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner hasn't been afraid to push the fashion boundaries. In 2018, her barely there black and gold sparkly minidress quite raised eyebrows. The outfit was covered in crystals and made of draped sheer fabric.

Kendall Jenner's 2018 Cannes Look

Heidi Klum

Iconic model Heidi Klum's risque and colourful gown at the 2023 Cannes festival featured a stunning cutout detail and a thigh-high split, followed by a cape, which she showed off as she walked the red carpet.

Heidi Klum's 2023 Cannes Look

With the new costume regulations at Cannes, it will be interesting to see how the attendees grace the event with their experimental fashion, while still following the rules.

