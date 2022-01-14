Kanye West and Julia Fox are reportedly the newest couple in Hollywood. The two have been often photographed together and piling on some PDA. Kanye and Julia were recently photographed during their dinner outing at the Delilah. The two were joined by Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown and others. Madonna shared pictures from their chic dinner outing on Instagram and the Queen of Pop can be seen posing with the new couple.

Madonna With Julia Fox, Kanye West And Others

