Kajal Aggarwal needs no introduction. The actress who has been a part of many Bollywood film, and who rules the South industry, is one of the most stylish actresses we know. The actress got married last year, and her wedding wardrobe was out of this world. She paired her looks with the theme of 2020-21 and rocked all her outfits with a mas. On the screen too, the actress has had many performances that can be counted as hits. One of her best performances has to be in Magadheera so far. Even after years of the release of the film, fans still can't get enough of her acting in the film. 5 Beautiful Photos of Kajal Aggarwal in Designer Lehengas and Saree!

Time and again, Kajal has given us some major fashion goals. She has managed to woo the fashion police with some really cool style statements. Be it her red-carpet looks, her style on Instagram or her casual outings, the actress has some of the best choices when it comes to attires. Now just clothes, the actress has an eye for details and never fails to impress her fans with the kind of accessories, makeup, hairstyles she uses for each look.

The actress, who is celebrating her 36th birthday today and we had to talk about her fashion picks. She has a chic and unique taste and amongst the many outfits she has worn, we think that pink suits her the best. So, to celebrate her special day, we decided to take a look at 5 pink outfits worn by her.

Take A Look:

The Wedding Outfit

Kajal looked absolutely pretty in this pink suit that she opted for her wedding festivities. She kept her makeup minimal and went for statement earrings to give her look that extra touch.

Suit, Suit Karda!

Kajal looks stunning in ethnic wear and this particular outfit looked quite pretty on her. The intricate work on the Kurti, the sheer dupatta and her earrings were enhancing her looks completely.

Pant Suit Power

Kajal carried this pink pantsuit like a boss. The slit on the thigh, the broad shoulders and the fit made the actress absolutely stunning. For her makeup, the actress as usual went minimal and let the dress do the talking.

Dazzling In A Saree

Kajal is synonymous with elegance. She looked stunning in this pattern saree that she wore for one of her outings. The bandh-gala blouse, the pink and orange drape and statement jewellery complimented Kajal's style perfectly.

Kajal By The Sea

Bringing sexy back, Kajal shot in a pink dress at Marine drive. Just like the beautiful background, the actress looked stunningly hot in this attire. The kohl-eye look made her look more intense and we love how she carried it so confidently. Uma: Kajal Aggarwal Roped In for a Slice-of-Life Film Helmed by Tathagata Singha!

Kajal will be a fashion inspiration for many and we are sure she will never disappoint her fans with her sartorial choices. In the meantime, join us in wishing the actress a very happy birthday.

