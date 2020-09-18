She may be the bonafide Glam Goddess of B-town but Kareena Kapoor Khan has mastered the knack of infusing a certain element of chutzpah even in the most basic style. The expectant mommy-to-be's fashion arsenal is highlighted by the fact that she never flinched from making some daring fashion choices all whilst upping the ante with a fabulous beauty game and working the oh-so-effortless vibe every single time. She taps upon vibrant colours, flattering silhouettes, contemporary cuts and all that’s in vogue. Kareena is all set to update her fabulous maternity fashion arsenal of 2016. This time around, it looks like she has taken a liking for ethnic and neo ethnic vibes. Easy, relaxed styles in prints and soft pastel hues are her mood! She took to flaunting a mint toned ethnic suit from the homegrown label, Narjis. A signature vanity and gold-toned flats sealed the deal.

In addition to being uber-comfortable, ethnic styles are infallible and elegant. Here's a closer look. Taimur Ali Khan's Ralph Lauren Shirt and Superman Print Mask Prove He's B-town's Most Stylish Baby.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Ethnic Chic

A mint coloured suit featuring floral thread-work buttis worth Rs.31,000 was teamed up with a pair of golden sandals, delicate drop earrings, sunnies, matte pink lips and a crisp ponytail. Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes Yet Another Compelling Case for Maternity Style, This Time Its a Chic Ethnic Ivory Dress!

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Narjis (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kareena was last seen as Deepti Batra in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will be seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and in the official remake of Forest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

