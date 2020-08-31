Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to slaying and how! The soon-to-be mommy is making heads turn with modern and chic appearances. She has taken the style game a notch higher in the industry and that's absolutely why she is the true fashion icon. Speaking of her latest fresh appearance, she was seen in a pristine white outfit that was trendy at its best. Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan Shoots for a Project at Mehboob Studio Amid Pandemic (See Pics).

Bebo wore a fun, frilly and fashionable white outfit, the wonderful look styled by Lakshmi Lehr. She looked beautiful in that full-sleeved top with a huge knot on it. The sheer material had white polka dots on it. This amazing top was paired with white pair of trousers and a big white belt. Her sleek hair was pulled back by hairstylist Avan Contractor. Speaking of her make up that was done by Pompy Hans, it was flawless as usual. The winged eye liner, flushed cheeks and light coral lip shade did the talking. All this was accessorized with the pair of white pearl drop earrings.

Kareena's Latest Style Statement

Kareena has always set a bar for the maternity style statements high. And this one is one the best ones till date. We hope to see more such amazing looks during the journey of second pregnancy, for that glow is unmissable!

