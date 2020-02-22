Kareena Kapoor Khan Keeps her Airport Fashion Extremely Basic as She Returns with Taimur (View Pics)

Kareena with Taimur at airport (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her little munchkin Taimur are back in town and her airport fashion though basic has bagged some brownie points from us. Bebo is currently busy shooting for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, post which she has Karan Johar's Takht. Amidst her super packed schedule, the actress always finds some additional time to shoot for her endorsements or magazine photoshoots that we drool over. Kareena's latest airport appearance with little Tim is what an ideal airport outing should be like - extremely comfortable and fuss-free. Kareena Kapoor Khan Deserves all the Praise for her Sartorial Elegance in the New Photoshoot for Bridal Asia (View Pics).

Bebo stuck to her basic black tracksuit for her airport outing and paired it with sports shoes. With her hair tied in a bun and a pair of sunglasses to accessorize her look, Kareena joined the list of celebs who hate the fuss about having the right and correct airport look. Speaking of which, Rani in of her earlier interactions had spoken about why she hates being under scrutiny for her airport looks. Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Her Expensive Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Sweater a Casual Chic Spin!

Kareena with Taimur at the airport (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

"I understand the pressure that actors go through today because they are constantly judged. They are constantly judged even when they are going on a flight. Earlier, when you had to go to the airport, you prefer comfortable clothes especially after the security systems became so strict, people wanted to wear slippers and go but today you cannot imagine anyone wearing slippers and going on their flight because then people will say 'Look at her or him, they are wearing slippers.' Everybody is getting judged. There are stylists who dress you up for the airport and I find it hilarious," she had said and it even makes sense. Guess, it's time for the actress to ditch all the designer labels and pick tracksuits or outfits that allow them to breathe.