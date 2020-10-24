She is vivacious and she knows it! While there are numerous reasons why we love this bubbly girl to the T, the model-actress Karishma Tanna keeps updating on the signature spunk meter regularly with all chicness. Her perpetual style moments are much sought after as she goes on to wear all kinds of ensembles, as the mood demands with that lithe and svelte frame perfectly in place. A subtle beauty game accompanies. Welcoming the month with a desi chic vibe, Karishma's pretty pink vibe struck an instant chord. A cotton Anarkali from the homegrown label, Sitaraa was paired off with brown flats and striking subtle glam. Karishma Tanna keeps a steady versatility going on with ethnics, neo-ethnics, contemporary styles. Her USP lies in giving even a simple kurta or tunic to an intricately embroidered saree equal and enviable justice.

A whopping following of 5.4 million on Instagram with shenanigans that include pet Koko, fashion, fitness, food and random musings. Here is a closer look at Karishma's pinkalicious moment. Karishma Tanna Is Effortlessly Chic in Florals, Her Infectious Smile Is Unmissable!

Karishma Tanna - Pink Mood

She flaunted a pale salmon mulmul anarkali suit set worth 14,500 featuring a hand block printed schiffli fabric with schiffli border and lampa hem at bottom. A printed crinkled dupatta completes the ensemble. Brown flats, subtle makeup and textured wavy hair completed her look. Karishma Tanna Is Kaftan Chic, Her Lazy Chic Style Can Easily Be Yours!

Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karishma was last seen in Sanju (2018). She won the tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Darr Lega Class Aur Dega Trass, an Indian reality and stunt television series which was shot in August 2019 and premiered on 22 February 2020, on Colors TV.

