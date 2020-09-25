We love how engaging this girl with an infectious smile is! The model turned actress is a certified style cynosure and often styles herself. She lends her lithe frame, cute looks and a smile that tugs at the heartstrings to ethnic as well as neo-ethnic and classy western ensembles with equal aplomb. With an #InstaFam of 5.3 million to boot, the lockdown alone saw her turn on that spunk and charm, channelling it into a melange of carefully curated styles. She ups the ante with a subtle beauty and hair game. A recent style of hers featuring the always in vogue and sophisticated florals had us hooked. A serene dress with a dangerous plunge, Karishma pulled it off with a signature effortless charm.

Fashion’s perennial love affair with floral prints keeps updating with designers putting forth newer interpretations every season. Here's a closer look at how Karishma embraced her inner lady with a floral printed dress. Karishma Tanna Goes Matchy-Matchy With Her Gopi Vaid Kurta and Mask, Adopting the New Normal in Style!

Karishma Tanna - Fabulous in Florals

A long floral dress from Appapop worth Rs.8,999. Statement gold earrings, textured wavy hair and subtle pink lips with mildly blushed cheeks completed her look. Karishma Tanna Goes Matchy-Matchy With Her Gopi Vaid Kurta and Mask, Adopting the New Normal in Style!

Karishma Tanna in Appapop (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karishma won the tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, the reality and stunt television series.

