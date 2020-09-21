Actress Karishma Tanna believes in slowly but steadily and surely teaching us a thing or two about slaying comfort wear at home! We recently saw her go festive chic and be a riot of colours and also flaunt some indigo chicness with a block printed saree. This time around, she has taken to joining the much-loved kaftan gang, but not without adding her signature spunk to it. She paired a floral silk kaftan with a pair of pyjama pants, put on some earrings and rounded up the lazy chic affair with open hair and subtle makeup. We love how Karishma lent a simple attire a classy touch with some basic add-ons. The fact that Karishma Tanna never fails to stir up a stylish storm in all of her off-duty looks is aided by a lithe, svelte frame. Her proclivity for ethnic and neo ethnic ensembles is why we love her fashion arsenal.

With the new normal dictating our lives, comfort wear like nightsuits, block printed co-ord sets and kaftans began to dominate our wardrobes. Karisma Tanna to the gram to share her stay at home but stay chic vibe. Karishma's vibe is infectious indeed, here's why and how you can grab a look just like hers. Karishma Tanna Goes Matchy-Matchy With Her Gopi Vaid Kurta and Mask, Adopting the New Normal in Style!

Karishma Tanna - Kaftan Tales

A grey and pink printed cotton silk kaftan by The Boozy Button worth Rs.2000 was paired with ivory pyjama pants, gold-toned earrings, open hair and minimal makeup. Karishma Tanna Is Incredible in Indigo, Her Saree Vibe Is Unmissably Chic!

Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karishma was last seen in Sanju (2018). She is a contestant on the tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Darr Lega Class Aur Dega Trass, an Indian reality and stunt television series which was shot in August 2019 and premiered on 22 February 2020, on Colors TV.

