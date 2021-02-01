She is vivacious, a bonafide fashionista and an affable girl. The model turned actress who maintains a delightful temperament, both on-screen and off-screen. With a humongous following on Instagram, Karishma regales with her musings on pet Koko, fashion, fitness, food, travel and a hearty randomness. On the fashion front, her lithe frame, a dazzling smile and an enterprising spirit to flip vibes as the mood demands is why we dig her fashionable outings. A recent one featuring the much in vogue schiffili patterned dress in the always endearing white had us hooked. For a photoshpot, Karishma donned the dress and lounged about on a contrasting pink couch. Her laidback pose coupled with wavy hair and subtle glam was a definite mood to reckon with.

Karishma never misses up to raise the stakes of any style with a befitting beauty game. Her versatile fashion arsenal features ethnics, neo-ethnics, contemporary styles all in equal measures. Here's a closer look at her style. .Karishma Tanna Is Incredible in Indigo, Her Saree Vibe Is Unmissably Chic!

Karishma Tanna - Ivory Chic

A schiffili white dress was paired off with delicate baubles by Gyara, textured hair and subtle glam completed her look. Karishma Tanna Is Kaftan Chic, Her Lazy Chic Style Can Easily Be Yours!

Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karishma was last seen in Sanju (2018).

