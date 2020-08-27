We love this bubbly girl to the T! Model-actress Karishma Tanna is a delight on-screen and off-screen as well! She is perennially dressed to stun! While a lithe and svelte frame aid this, Karishma notches up the ante with a brilliant beauty game in tow. Ethnics, neo-ethnics, contemporary styles all feature in her versatile fashion arsenal. She gives even a simple kurta or tunic to an intricately embroidered saree equal and enviable justice. A recent style of Karishma's featuring a lovely indigo blue cotton saree with a matching blouse and chunky accessories had us hooked. Needless to say, she looked gorgeous and dripped elegance in every frame amidst a lush green background.

Karishma Tanna enjoys a whopping following of 4.5 million on Instagram with shenanigans that include pet Koko, fashion, fitness, food and random musings. Here is a closer look at Karishma's incredible indigo moment. Karishma Tanna Goes Matchy-Matchy With Her Gopi Vaid Kurta and Mask, Adopting the New Normal in Style!

Karishma Tanna - Incredible In Indigo

Karishma draped a saree with a sleeveless bird printed blouse. Silver accessories featuring chunky bangles, jhumka and a subtle glam with a low bun completed her look. Karishma Tanna Makes the Most of Her Quarantine, Bakes an Orange Cake That Looks Yum.

Karishma Tanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karishma was last seen in Sanju (2018). She is a contestant on the tenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Darr Lega Class Aur Dega Trass, an Indian reality and stunt television series which was shot in August 2019 and premiered on 22 February 2020, on Colors TV.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).