Karisma Kapoor! As the bonafide fashionista and a perpetual member of Bollywood's sartorial club, she goes on to stun at every opportunity. This time around, we saw her make a compelling case for the humble hand block printed style. Karisma's look featured a Drzya by Ridhiie Suri sharara set featuring a pink kurta and a hand block printed sharara with a printed kota dupatta. It was replete with signature dewy glam and centre-parted sleek hair. With vibes like effortless, sartorial and minimal chic underlining her fashion arsenal, Karisma has clearly figured out styles that suit her petite frame but also experiments.

Equally at ease in high-street luxe styles as she is in homegrown labels, here's a closer look at her subdued ethnic style. Karisma Kapoor Shows Us Why Wearing Florals Is Always a Chic Idea!

Karisma Kapoor - Festive Chic

A mukaish kurta and block printed sharara set with gota embroidery from label Drzya by Ridhiie Suri was worth Rs.8,500. She paired off the ensemble with juttis by Fizzy Goblet, delicate earrings, pink lips and delicately lined eyes. When Karisma Kapoor Had That Red Lip, Classy Saree, Gold Jewellery Vibe Going On for Her in London!

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Karisma made a comeback and a debut on the digital platform with Ekta Kapoor's web series, Mentalhood sharing screen space with Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth. The series that revolves around different natures of mothers and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations while trying their best to raise their children released during the lockdown in March.

