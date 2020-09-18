There is a plausible reason why Karisma Kapoor is a sartorial delight in the fashion riddled tinsel town. Right from having figured out a signature style that's time, trend enduring, she also makes a compelling case for chic styles in all of her appearances. Her signature style play is effortless and minimal chic. She was last seen and made a debut on the OTT platform with the web-series Mentalhood. For the same, she had reigned in a chic promotional style vibe, styled by Ami Patel with some enchanting styles in bold cuts, classy silhouettes and in-vogue hues. Karisma Kapoor has clearly figured out styles that suit her petite frame but at the same time, she never shies from experimenting as much as at ease in dabbling high-street styles with luxe styles as the occasion demands. For instance, the recent festivities saw Karisma take on the always chic florals. Her ethnic style from the homegrown label, Gulaal featured an Anarkali dress with chikankari pants and a dupatta.

Timeless prints that florals are, they are infallible and elegant. Here is a closer look at Karishma's style.

Karisma Kapoor - Floral Chic

A red Sufi Anarkali set worth Rs.5,000 featuring a cotton floral block-printed Anarkali with chikan pajama and an organza dupatta was from the homegrown label, Gulaal. A wristwatch, red bangles, delicate gold-toned earrings, pulled back hair, red lips and subtle makeup completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mentalhood, an ode to the multitasking nature of different types of mothers and their ways in the best upbringing of their children created by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Rupali Guha for the online streaming platform ALT Balaji is also available on ZEE5. also features Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.

