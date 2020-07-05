Kartik Aaryan is often counted amongst the few well-dressed, fashion-conscious men of tinsel town. He strides in confidently and does his bit to keep the style vibes abuzz. Keeping him company are an undercut hairstyle, a trimmed beard and a lean frame. His fashion arsenal has varied chapters of smart casuals, sporty and essentials, curated by his stylists Priyanka and Kazim. With the ongoing lockdown, Kartik took to the gram to share a picture with his parents. A witty caption of 'Gearing up for Modiji's Address to the nation', the picture features Aaryan's mother feeding him the customary dahi-shakkar (read sweet curd). Kartik greets us with the Atlanta captioned red hoodie by H&M. Cool, hip and relevant, Kartik's style statement is setting the mood perfectly for the wardrobe staple hoodies.

He may just be a few films old but Kartik Aaryan's affable nature, an infectious smile, charming antics and a superb comic timing are endearing, his off-screen style is also in perfect sync with his on-screen vibe. While men’s fashion quotient in tinsel town is nascent and subject to exploration, Kartik Aaryan showcases a silent penchant to make a suave and sleek style statement is indeed noteworthy. Here is a recap. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Shooting of Kartik Aaryan’s Horror Comedy To Resume By September.

Kartik Aaryan - Sweatshirt But Make It Cool!

The H&M long-sleeved sweatshirt with a lined drawstring hood, kangaroo pocket, and ribbing at cuffs and hem was teamed with denim. Spiffed up hair completes the look. Kartik Aaryan, the Chocolate Boy in a Teddy Bear Moschino Jumper!

Kartik Aaryan in H&M (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's love drama, Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. He will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani and Tabu and in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani.

