Owing to the ongoing global crisis and the restrictions imposed due to it, the entertainment industry has a lot to deal with. From the shooting schedule, post-productions works getting affected to the other losses, the show business is trying to figure out things how can they complete the shooting of the pending films and other TV shows. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was scheduled to be released on July 31, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, all the shooting had to be suspended and that made the makers to push back the release date. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Shooting of Kartik Aaryan Starrer Unlikely to Resume Anytime Soon (Read Details).

It was just a few days ago when one of the producers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Murad Khetani had stated that they are in no hurry to resume the shoot as safety of the entire team comes first. Now co-producer Bhushan Kumar has revealed to Mid-Day that they plan to resume the shooting of this upcoming horror comedy by September. He was quoted as saying, “The safety of our cast and crew is of utmost importance to us. Only when we receive the permission from the (Uttar Pradesh) government, will we resume work on the film. Hopefully, we will revisit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by September.” Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee Says Audience Will Get to See Tabu in a Never Seen Before Avatar.

Director Anees Bazmee shared how the shoot location is posing a problem as the government of Uttar Pradesh is yet to give a green signal to shoots in the state. The director was quoted as saying, “We have to go to Lucknow to finish the film. We had built a huge set and it has been standing untouched all these months. It is imperative to shoot the remaining portions there to maintain continuity.” Besides Kartik Aarya, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will also feature Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead.

