All the male readers reading this article raise your hands if you love jackets! Yes, we understand jackets are not wearable in the humid climate of Mumbai. But guys living in Delhi or Bengaluru can definitely invest in cool jackets for their winter wardrobe. Just recently, we were completely invested in Ranveer Singh's star-printed denim jacket from the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. And that prompted us to check out B-town hunks who like to flaunt their jacket collection. Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar's Festive Choices Should Help You With Your Next Wedding Wardrobe!

From Kartik Aaryan to Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, all the new boys of B-town like their jackets a bit too much. This explains why they prefer wearing them for their promotional outings. During the promotions of their movies, one can expect these lads to step out in their funky jackets and win your hearts like always. If jackets are your thing, this article is a must-read for y'all. We have specially curated a list of all the funky and cool jackets that we have come across for you to seek inspiration from. So without wasting any more time, let's check them out. Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Other Actors Show You The Power of a Simple Black T-Shirt!

That's Funky AF

Kartik Aaryan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Things Colourful

Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Slaying at the Airport, VD!

Varun Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Power of Denim

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tangerine Dreams

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shahid Being the Daddy Cool That He Is

Shahid Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who Says Men Don't Wear Pink?

Rajkummar Rao (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose jacket did you like the most?

