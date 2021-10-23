Hina Khan's sartorial sense is quite impressive and there are no two ways about it. The TV diva who has an amazing range of attires apt for different occasions can easily be your inspiration this Karwa Chauth. With the festival arriving in just a couple of days, we bet ladies all over India are busy getting their outfits right. While some plan in advance, others believe in last-minute shopping and that's where we come into the picture. Karwa Chauth 2021: Shraddha Kapoor's Stunning Red Saree Should Be Your Outfit Inspiration This Year (View Pics).

Those who are still searching for the right attire to wear on Karwa Chauth or for those who need some inspiration on what silhouette to buy this year or what's in trend these days can take some cues from Hina herself. The Komolika of television has a wide range of ethnic attires and we love to see her flaunt the same. From pretty velvet suits to stunning sarees and of course those amazing lehenga cholis, Khan can probably help you pick the right outfit this season. So go ahead and start scrolling and you may find just the right attire for you. Karwa Chauth 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kangana Ranaut and Others' Red Outfits That You Can Try This Festive Season (View Pics).

A Sequined Saree By Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Something Colourful and Vibrant From Rabani and Rakha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

A Pakistani Suit by Maryam Hussain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

An Elegant Lehenga Choli by Manish Malhotra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Something in Purple By Prathyusha Garimella

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

A Velvet Suit By Riddhie Suri

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

A Simple but Stunning Green Saree By Pallavi Jaipur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Karwa Chauth is mainly celebrated in Northern India where married women observe a day-long fast for marital bliss and for the long lives of their husbands. The festival holds a lot of prominence in the north though it's known all over India, thanks to Bollywood. Ladies deck up in traditional avatars to break their fast and it's truly a day where they put their best fashion foot forward. So, while you ladies are busy seeking inspiration, we are gearing up to see the pictures that will flood the internet very soon.

