Karwa Chauth is already here and ladies all over are busy getting ready for this festival. Married women, especially in northern India observe a day-long fast on this day for the longevity of their husbands. The festival holds more prominence in North India where ladies gather together to mark this occasion. Even in B-town families, Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita Kapoor along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others come together to celebrate this festival and their pictures together almost break the internet. Karwa Chauth 2021: Shraddha Kapoor's Stunning Red Saree Should Be Your Outfit Inspiration This Year (View Pics).

While Bollywood should be credited for making this festival so popular, we know its grandeur is not simply restricted to making exotic dishes for dinner. Ladies also deck up in heavy traditional attires, preferably in red to celebrate this special day. And speaking about red, many of us love to flaunt this shade, don't we? But then, there's also a section that is not too keen on having this colour in their wardrobe. And for such ladies, we have some helpful tips. Take some essential style tips and cues from our favourite B-town and TV beauties on how to nail this colour the right way. Karwa Chauth 2021: Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Other Celeb-Inspired Sarees to Flaunt On This Special Day (View Pics).

From Hina Khan to Katrina Kaif, take a look at how stunningly and differently they nailed this gorgeous shade.

Sara Ali Khan's Blood Red Saree With a Twist

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha's Elegant Anarkali in Maroon

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Crimson Red Saree

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Vermillion Red Suit

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajol's Scarlet Red Saree

Kajol (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's Brick Red Set

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Ruby Red Ethnic Set

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amongst the celebrities who celebrate this festival, we also have Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who observe this day. Pictures from their previous celebrations went viral on the internet and this time too, we are expecting the new parents to celebrate this day with their little bundle of joy. Here's looking forward to all their happy pictures.

