Karwa Chauth is just around the corner and we are here to lend you a helping hand with your outfit choices. While ladies all over India may have already picked their choice of outfits, there might be a section that's still confused about what to wear. But hey, fret not as we have just the right inspiration for you this season! Saaho actress Shraddha Kapoor recently stepped out in a stunning red saree that we think would be the perfect choice to wear at this festival. Shraddha Kapoor Pairs Her Green Dress With Yellow Pumps and The Combination Looks Magical On Her (View Pics).

Shraddha's stylist, Namrata Deepak took to her Instagram account to share pictures of the actress' newest fashion outing. The striped saree from the house of Yam was paired with a spaghetti strip blouse and a pair of chunky earrings to go with. Kapoor kept the rest of her styling simple with red lips, contoured cheeks, curled eyelashes and hair styled in beach waves. She did provide us with the right inspiration for this joyous festival and we are already bookmarking her look. Shraddha Kapoor Is Gleaming With Joy As She Dresses Up in a Mustard Embroidered Saree (View Pics).

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karwa Chauth festival is mainly observed in northern Indian where married women observe a day-long fast for the longevity of their husbands. It is considered an extremely important festival and an auspicious day and ladies deck up in style to celebrate it. While Bollywood families are known for their grand Karwa Chauth celebration, we are eagerly waiting to see if they come together to celebrate this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2021 10:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).