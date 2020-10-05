Kate Winslet celebrates her birthday today and it's time we highlight a few other aspects of her life that are as interesting as her acting proficiency. The Titanic actress' red carpet appearances for instance. While she isn't keen about being fashionable all the time and is not so much into funky stuff, Winslet's outings are refined, modish and extremely graceful. She isn't someone who would pick shimmery gowns for her movie premieres. She would rather stick to solid colour gowns that go with her charming persona. Kate Winslet Birthday Special: 5 Films Beyond Titanic That Prove This British Actress is a Fine Performer.

Kate Winslet's choice of the colour palette is equally restricted as the silhouettes she likes to wear. She's more into dark colours and rarely settles for pastel hues. Her outfits are structures and she probably hates any flowy designs. The actress was a bit experimental when she entered Hollywood but has confined herself to typical designs in the same colour range ever since. Kate Winslet's wardrobe may not look fancy but trust us, she probably owns a piece from every luxury label in this world. Contagion Stars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, Jennifer Ehle Team Up To Spread COVID-19 Awareness (Watch Videos).

As the Academy Award-winning actress gets ready to cut her birthday cake, we take a look at some of her most ravishing red carpet appearances. You can join us in admiring her.

In Giorgio Armani

Kate Winslet (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Elie Saab

Kate Winslet (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Kate Winslet (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ralph Lauren

Kate Winslet (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Stella McCartney

Kate Winslet (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Valentino

Kate Winslet (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Yves Saint Laurent

Kate Winslet (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kate Winslet's sartorial style file is for those who have an eye for fashion. She picks designs that flatter her curves and simplicity is the key to win her approval. While we are planning her movie marathon, why you don't go ahead and google all her amazing outings instead? Yes, they are worth all your time and no, you won't be disappointed.

