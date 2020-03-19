Kiara Advani Has Fun With Fashion With a Dash of Daring, Wears a Lace Lemon Ruffles Dress and Nude Pumps!

Kiara Advani in For Love and Lemons Lace dress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiara Advani may be a few films old but the millennial is intent on making a mark with poignant and strong roles. A far cry from being just a pretty face, Kiara made a lasting impression as Nanki in Guilty, a Netflix drama directed by Ruchi Narain and written by Narain, Kanika Dhillon and Atika Chohan featuring alongside Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada. The film that follows the story of a songwriter whose boyfriend is accused of rape and marks the first production venture of Dharmatic, the digital arm of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions garnered rave reviews for its bold content. Kiara's on-screen exuberance is perfectly in tandem with an off-screen style play. Kiara’s personal sense of style spells comfort-chic as she goes on to seamlessly infuse all that’s in vogue. Kiara believes in choosing a stylist as the occasion demands and doesn't necessarily hanker to the sensibilities of a particular stylist. But all her styles are accompanied by a subtle beauty game as Kiara struts with a whiff of confidence and natural flair of elegance. Kiara Advani was snapped wearing a lemon yellow-toned lace dress featuring ruffles from the label For Love And Lemons. She upped and balanced out the vibe with a pair of nude Christian Louboutin pumps. Her sassy party vibe was just the perfect summery style to stare at!

Kiara flits from quirky western ensembles, traditional lehengas, and smart casuals to athleisure all within a beat and her fashion arsenal is influential and inspiring. Here is a closer look at one of her recent moments. Fashion Face-Off: Kiara Advani or Diana Penty in Akanksha Gajria Sari? Who Aced the Sexy Saree Vibe?

Kiara Advani - Lace, Ruffles and Lemon Yellow

A dress from For Love and Lemons worth Rs. 12,140 featuring a crochet lace overlay and a ruffle trim was paired perfectly with a pair of nude pumps by Christian Louboutin. Wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look. Cold Weather and Hot Fashion Ahead, Courtesy Kiara Advani and Her Chic Airport Style!

Kiara will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, scheduled for a release on 22 May 202, in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, scheduled for release in July 2020. She will also be seen in Indoo Ki Jawani with Aditya Seal, scheduled for a release on 05 June 2020 and in Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra.