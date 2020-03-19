Vaani Kapoor Makes for a Perfect and Gorgeous Bridesmaid in her New Magazine Photoshoot for Brides Today (View Pics)

Vaani Kapoor for Brides Today magazine (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor is back to slaying on a magazine cover and her recent one is for Brides Today. The War actress turns the cover girl for magazine's March edition that's all about attending your best friend's wedding. Amid the self-isolation period to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in the world, Vaani's fresh batch of pictures is helping us stay sane. Her charming aura is hard to shrug off while those chatty eyes convey all the unspoken emotions. Vaani Kapoor Keeps It Shiny, New, Bold and Blue!

Kapoor is styled in multiple outfits borrowed from the many designer houses namely Tarun Tahiliani, Falguni & Shane Peacock, Pankaj & Nidhi and Jade by Monica and Karishma. From an all embellished lehenga choli to a simple A-line gown and finally a typical Tarun Tahiliani silhouette, Vaani sizzled in different creations while retaining her bewitchery intact. She turns up as the perfect muse for these designers and shows you different styles in which your outfit can help you slay at your best friend's wedding. Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor Ooze Glamour On Femina Magazine Cover.

Check Out Vaani Kapoor's New Photoshoot Pictures

Vaani Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vaani's new set of pictures is like a breath of fresh air in this tensed and depressing scenario. For the ones who are tired of looking at all the coronavirus memes, here's the page that you can follow next. It's certainly delightful for your eyes.