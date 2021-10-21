There’s no one like Kim Kardashian! The reality star is loved across the globe for her signature beauty looks, selfies, bikini pictures, and whatnot. But when we think of her, the first thing that often pops our mind is her outlandish fashion. To note, over the years, Kim’s style has evolved for good and the result we see today is jaw-dropping. In a nutshell, then or now, her fashion shenanigans have always been eventful. Be it chilling scenes, MET Gala or just a dinner outing, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians babe loves high fashion and the proof is all over the Internet. She’s definitely a fashionista who’s unpredictable and we love her for that. Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2021 Balenciaga Outfit Sparks Funny Memes and Jokes, Netizens Cannot Get Over Kim K’s Wacky Face Covered Look (View Photos and Video).

Whether it’s a latex dress, something red carpety, body-hugging, casual, or even wearing a fully covered couture, the beauty mogul exactly knows how to hit the headlines. She loves to flaunt her curvaceous body and well with a figure like hers, why wouldn’t you? Her wardrobe is full of risqué and experimental choices that none in the business can dare to wear. And today, in honour of her 41st birthday, we take a look at some of Kim K’s brilliant styles that are freaky fabulous. Kim Kardashian Looks Gorgeous In A Purple Bikini, Wishes 'Good Morning' From Palm Springs (View Pics).

In Balenciaga at MET Gala 2021!

Kim Kardashian Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Definitely a Socialite Look to Ape!

Kim Kardashian Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Shimmering Gold Kaufman Franco Gown!

Kim Kardashian Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Classic Cutout Silky Dress by Rick Owens!

Kim Kardashian Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Head-to-Toe Snakeprint by 1017 Alyx 9SM!

Kim Kardashian Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

At Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020 in Alexander McQueen!

Kim Kardashian Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Flaunting Her Assets in Thierry Mugler!

Kim Kardashian Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hottie in a Silver Metallic Mini-Dress!

Kim Kardashian Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Tom Ford Suit Sans a Top!

Kim Kardashian Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dripping Thierry Mugler at MET 2019!

Kim Kardashian Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That’s it, guys! These are the times when Kim stole our hearts with her fashionable ensembles. She’s a head-turner and quite a rebel fashion-wise in Hollywood. Love or loathe her, but you can’t ignore her! She's definitely a style storm who rules all day, every day. Here’s wishing the stunner a great birthday and fashion fabulosity for the future. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).