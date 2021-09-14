Kim Kardashian continued with her love affair for Balenciaga at Met Gala 2021, held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, United States. The 40-year-old stepped on the Met Gala 2021 red carpet in a head-to-toe blacked-out full-face-covered outfit. In the past days, the mom of four was photographed dressed very similarly to her Met look. And like always, Kim Kardashian's latest look has sparked a meme-fest online. From netizens calling her inspired by the Dark Knight to death-eater, there's no end to comparisons. Check out this bunch of funny memes and jokes on Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 look.

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga Outfit at Met Gala 2021

Balenciaga Met 2021 pic.twitter.com/TkdiB2i1c9 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 14, 2021

Here Are Some More Photos and Videos From The Event

And Here Comes The Barrage of Funny Memes and Jokes

Close Enough

Or Maybe This One

not kim kardashian being dressed like -A from pll #MetGala pic.twitter.com/jwJDtnlKZR — kelly grangier (@kellymgrg) September 14, 2021

Our Collection Reaction to Kim K's Look

me at whatever the hell Kim Kardashian is wearing at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/kSYGrRHVko — kaye (@kayeisme) September 14, 2021

Someone Cast Her As Dark Knight

But Do Not Cast "Expecto Patronum"

Expecto patronum mi ciela 🖤😞 pic.twitter.com/qrUhbcNLqd — 𝓭𝓮𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓪𝓼 . (@im_gabriellaa) September 14, 2021

Kim K and Kids in Black

KIM KARDASHIAN AND HER KIDS HAVE ARRIVED AT THE #MetGala pic.twitter.com/OwCkcW7WA4 — ryanlevy (@ryanlev84034148) September 13, 2021

