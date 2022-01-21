Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma celebrates her birthday on January 21. The bubbly actress who disappeared from the acting scenario post her wedding with a businessman is now back in town but there has been no been acting announcements from her so far. And while we believe she's probably reading all the scripts and waiting for the right opportunities to knock at her door, her Instagram keeps us occupied with all the happenings in her life. Kim Sharma And Leander Paes Twin In White And Welcome 2022 In Style! The Couple’s New Year Pics Are A Must See.

From busy learning pole dancing to posing for some sultry pictures and of course, being a water baby, Kim's Instagram is filled with her pics and videos that will remind you of why you fell for her in the first place. Or maybe they will make you fall in love with her all over again. We definitely missed seeing Kim on the big screen but as they say, never say never! You know when this 'Sharmaji ki beti' will decide to announce the big news and startle us with her decision. Until then, let's keep scrolling through some of her bikini pictures that are hotter than the tropic. Yuvraj Singh's Ex-Girlfriend Kim Sharma Hails World Cup Hero On His Retirement Anniversary, Calls Yuvi 'Greatest Of All Time'.

Nothing Like a Golden Swimwear

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

A Black Bikini is a Wise Investment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

Never Say No to Bikini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

Is She Obsessed with Black Bikinis?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

Always Rooting for Animal Prints

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

Slaying and Posing!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

Any Admirers of Orange Monokini?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimi Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial)

Kim Sharma was earlier in a relationship with B-town actor Harshvardhan Rane. However, the couple decided to part ways. Kim is now believed to be dating former Indian tennis champion, Leander Peas. Her Instagram is currently flooded with some pictures with him and one can say, love is definitely in the air for them. Well, here's raising a toast to them and sending all the warm wishes on her big day.

Happy Birthday, Kim!

