Famous People Born on January 21: Sushant Singh Rajput was a popular Indian actor known for his impactful performances in movies like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Sonchiriya and more, he was born on January 21, 1986. He inspired millions with his passion for acting, science, and dreams of exploring the universe. Christian Dior, the renowned French fashion designer, was born on January 21, 1905. He will forever be known for revolutionising fashion with his iconic "New Look" in 1947, emphasising elegance and femininity. People born on January 21 are often known for their creativity, intelligence, and strong sense of individuality. They are natural leaders with a passion for pursuing their dreams and making an impact in various fields. This list reflects a wide range of influential individuals in politics, science, arts, and entertainment! Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

Famous January 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Christian Dior (1905–1957) Grigori Rasputin (1869–1916) Paul Scofield (1922–2008) Paul Allen (1953-2018) Geena Davis Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020) Tovino Thomas Henrikh Mkhitaryan Santhanam (actor) Kim Sharma Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar Swami Brahmananda (1863-1922) Jung Ryeo-won Lim Kim Cho Soo-hyang Laura Robson Zhang Shuai

