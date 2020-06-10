Yuvraj Singh's Ex-Girlfriend Kim Sharma Hails World Cup Hero On His Retirement Anniversary, Calls Yuvi 'Greatest Of All Time'

Kim Sharma Wishes Yuvraj SIngh on One-Year Retirement Anniversary (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And just like that, June 10, 2020 marks the one-year anniversary when Indians all over the world were left heart-broken over Yuvraj Singh announcing his retirement from International cricket. Writing this still gets us to tear up. The precise moment when Yuvi broke hearts all over the world can be recalled when on this day last years, Yuvraj had called a press conference and had uttered the words, "It's time to say goodbye and walk away. It was a beautiful story, but it has come to an end." Yuvraj Singh Overwhelmed After Fans Trend #MissYouYuvi on His Retirement Anniversary, Urges Followers to Follow Govt Instructions on COVID-19.

And while Twitter is abuzz since morning with fans of Yuvraj Singh taking to the micro-blogging sites various hashtags like #MissYouYuvi, #YuvrajSingh, #Oneyearofyuviretirement and #Yuvraj in memory of the cricketer, his ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma was not the one to be left behind. Fans Trend #MissYouYuvi After One of Year of Yuvraj Singh’s Retirement, Say ‘Legends Never Retire’.

Kim Sharma, who is still good friends with her ex and his wife Hazel Keech, wished Yuvraj on Instagram and called him 'Greatest of All Times', albeit while using the acronym 'G.O.A.T'. Yuvraj Singh's Retirement Party: Kim Sharma Happily Poses With the Cricketer and his Wife Hazel Keech, Proves Exes Can Be Friends - View Pics.

Kim Sharma and Yuvraj Singh dated for four years before going their separate ways. The real reason for their split was said to be Yuvraj's mother's disapproval of their relationship. Nevertheless, it's obvious that Yuvraj and Kim continued to be friends and in fact, Kim is also friends with Yuvi's wife Hazel Keech and the trio even parties together. Well, speak of mature people!