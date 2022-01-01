Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have welcomed 2022 with much love and zeal. The couple who made their relationship official last year are seen twinning in white outfits and have extended heartfelt greetings to their fans on Instagram. Kim has shared a series of pictures with her beau on New Year and captioned the post as, “Walking into #2022 like Happy new year to all you lovelies . I wish us health of mind and body and contentment in every experience. Love and light . Thank you for all your love @leanderpaes.”

Kim Sharma With Beau Leander Paes

