Spencer actress Kristen Stewart celebrates her birthday on April 9. The pretty English actress whose name is so popular already is quite an icon to look up to. With her no-nonsense attitude, Stewart likes to keep things her own way and that also includes her red carpet soirees. Kristen is very particular about what she wants to wear on the red carpet and it's her same obsession for control that results in her making some remarkable appearances. Kristen Stewart Set to Direct Three New Music Videos for Band Boygenius.

Kristen's red carpet choices are delightful and the girl knows how to present herself. From being a Dior loyalist to a connoisseur of different brands, she doesn't mind whom she wears when the design strikes a chord with her. We have admired the Twilight beauty time and again and she's only getting better with time. We earlier discussed her street style in detail and this time, let's focus on her red carpet affair.

Bond Girl Like

Kristen Stewart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Kristen Stewart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nailed Her Monochrome Look

Kristen Stewart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Modern-Day Princess

Kristen Stewart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sheer Beauty

Kristen Stewart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Unusually Charming

Kristen Stewart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold in Black

Kristen Stewart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Kristen Stewart!

