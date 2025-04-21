Kristen Stewart and her longtime love Dylan Meyer have taken a big step in their relationship and have officially said "I do!" The Twilight star and the screenwriter tied the knot in a private ceremony in the presence of their close family and friends at their Los Angeles home over the weekend. According to TMZ, the couple exchanged vows on Sunday (April 20) at the actress' LA home. Among the guests present at their wedding were actress Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis. The couple's intimate ceremony comes just days after they obtained their marriage licence. Kristen Stewart Marries Fiancée Dylan Meyer in Intimate Wedding Ceremony in LA, Photos From Their Low-Key Celebration Go Viral.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's wedding marks a milestone in their relationship, coming more than three years after they officially confirmed their romance in 2021. For their special day, the couple stunned in coordinated outfits. Kristen donned a two-piece gold and ivory ensemble, while Dylan wore a sheer white top with a gold skirt. In the pictures going viral from their low-key ceremony, the couple can be seen reaching out for a kiss and hugging each other after exchanging vows and placing rings on each other's fingers.

Rumours about a romance between Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer first started swirling in August 2019 when the pair was photographed kissing on a street in NYC just months after the actress and her ex-girlfriend Stella Maxwell broke up in 2018. The duo first met on a film set in 2013 and later reconnected through a mutual friend in 2019. Meyer made things Instagram official by posting a monochromatic picture of the couple kissing in October 2019, breaking the news to the world. They got engaged in 2021.

Stewart opened about their proposal to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show and said, "Its not a given thing that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who's going to fulfil what weird f***ing gender role thing and we don't do that or think about it in those terms. So I was like, 'Wait, well Im not the one for sure.' And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to' and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen," according to People.

While Stewart is not on social media, Dylan often posts photos of herself and her lady love. On her 30th birthday in 2020, the screenwriter posted a loved-up photo of herself with the actress and captioned it, "It’s my absolute favourite person's birthday and I’m wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her. It’s a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your shit on fire."

Dylan Meyer is an American screenwriter and actress who has been working in Hollywood for quite a few years now. Born on December 4, 1987, she is the daughter of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer. Her professional credits include both as a screenwriter and an actor, with her most popular works being XOXO (2016) and Moxie (2021). Meyer also heads production company Nevermind Pictures, which she co-founded with Kristen and producer Maggie McLean. Under the production, they are currently working on the film The Wrong Girls, which marks Meyer's full-length feature directorial debut. Kristen Stewart Birthday: A Modern Icon of Red Carpet Elegance and Bold Style Choices (View Pics).

Love conquers all — even significant age gaps. But luckily, that debate doesn't surround Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's romance. While age differences can sometimes pose a challenge for couples, that isn't a problem here. Kristen Stewart was born on April 9, 1990, which makes her 35 years old today, while her lady love, Dylan Meyer, was born on December 4, 1987, making her 37 years old. The age difference between Hollywood's latest couple is 2 years and 4 months.

