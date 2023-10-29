Raaz Reboot actress Kriti Kharbanda celebrates her birthday on October 29. After marking her acting debut with a Telugu movie, Kharbanda eventually entered Bollywood and signed a couple of big projects. Though she's missing from the big screen scenario these days, Kriti's Instagram is always updated with what she's up to these days. Besides working on sharpening her acting skills, Kriti also likes to groom her amp up her frequently. Kriti Kharbanda Showers Love on Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat for His Performance in Fukrey 3, Says ‘You Look Like a Billion Bucks’ (View Post).

Fashion is a department that Kriti continues to excel in. With her strong sense of personal styling, Kharbanda manages to set the fashion ball rolling and doesn't disappoint. from traditional six yards to modern dresses and co-ord sets, Kriti is always eyeing different silhouettes intending to nail them all. She has definitely come a long way since her initial days in the industry and her love affair with pretty attires has only gotten intense with time. Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Kriti Kharbanda Shines in Silver Co-ord Set For Designer Abhishek and Vinita (View Pics).

To elaborate more on her style, let's check out a few of her best fashion outings.

In Deepika Nagpal

In Ritu Kumar

In Payal Singhal

In Baise Gaba

In Chamee & Palak

Happy Birthday, Kriti Kharbanda!

