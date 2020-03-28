Lady Gaga Birthday Special: Bold, Electric, Quirky and Weirdly Amazing are Few Words That Perfectly Describe her Sartorial Choices (View Pics)

Lady Gaga Birthday Special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

How do you even start describing Lady Gaga's fashion attempts? The lady is simply brilliant and phenomenal with her appearances. Bold, yes, but brainy at the same time. She doesn't simply walk the red carpet, she walks to rule it. A slayer who slays with her #ootds and #ootns and whose attempts are as delightful to our eyes as her voice is to our ears. From being dramatic and head-turner during her initial days to becoming more fearless and a voice of quirky fashion over the years, Gaga has always been a fashion force to reckon with. An icon who never had any meticulous experience on how to do fashion, she simply evolved and today, well, today she's the fashion. Stupid Love Teaser: Lady Gaga's Post-Apocalyptic Princess Avatar in Her Latest Pop Single Leaves Fans Impressed (Watch Video).

A Star is Born actress has always been so ambitious with all her attempts. From the voluminous, show-stopping periwinkle custom Valentino Couture gown to her meat dress and her love for trains, she has always been hands-on with her choices and she sure knows how to make an entry on any red carpet. For someone like Gaga who refuses to stick to norms and believes in being OTT, fashion is a department that has lots to explore and it's nothing less than a fairyland for her. Lady Gaga Goes Butt Naked For The Futuristic Punk Cover of Paper Magazine (See Pics).

As the singer gears up to celebrate her birthday today, we pick 10 of her most ravishing (and bold) attires that thrilled, stunned and jolted us like never before. Have a look...

Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lady Gaga in Francesco Scognamiglio

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lady Gaga in Armani Privé

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lady Gaga in Valentino

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lady Gaga in Valentino

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lady Gaga in Armani Privé

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lady Gaga in Marc Jacobs

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lady Gaga in Givenchy Haute Couture

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lady Gaga in Dior Haute Couture

Lady Gaga has always exuded confidence even when she was a beginner in the industry. Not intimidating per se, but she has always had this innate quality of wooing your hearts and capturing your minds with her mere persona. Her first few impressions were all alluring and we hope she continues making them in future. She was a star waiting to shine and today she's busy making some of the most starry appearances Hollywood has ever seen. Happy Birthday, Gaga! May you have a fabulous year ahead.