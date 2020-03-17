Lady Gaga Goes Butt Naked For The Futuristic Punk Cover of Paper Magazine (See Pics)

Lady Gaga (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lady Gaga is a force of nature. She is the inspiration we all need in our lives. The singer-actress appears on the cover of the latest issue of Paper magazine. The cover shot is amazing, no doubt. But the photoshoot for the feature will take your breath away. She exudes this chic, futuristic punk vibe that is as attractive as it is confusing. What is happening here? Whatever is happening is beautiful, but what is happening? Now, this is called a magazine cover that we can stan. Thank God, this was not just Lady Gaga wearing a designer outfit and standing in front of a beautiful background. Lady Gaga’s Instagram Post for Fans Over COVID-19 Outbreak Is a Must See.

In one of the pictures, Lady Gaga appears butt-naked with electric wires attached to her body. In another pic, she is seen as a cyborg - her head is human, the rest of the body of a robot. In another, she is wearing a glamorous dress but sitting on top of a mechanical horse. Paper magazine says that the theme for the issue is 'transformation' and we are so on board with it. Stupid Love Music Video: Lady Gaga Rocks in Her New Trippy Song (Watch Video).

The magazine issue also reveals that Lady Gaga was not completely on board with the idea behind the issue. She fought the idea by saying, "I don't like futurism for the sake of it," and "A robot puts me above people," followed by a "Do you think a robot me is better than a human me?"

Well, we are glad that she went ahead with the mag's plans, because these are some awesome pictures. So, unlike any magazine covers, we have seen before.