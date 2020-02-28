Stupid Love Teaser: Lady Gaga's Post-Apocalyptic Princess Avatar in Her Latest Pop Single Leaves Fans Impressed (Watch Video)

Lady Gaga's Stupid Love teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/ Lady Gaga)

Lady Gaga is back and how! The singer shared another teaser of her first solo single in three years. "Stupid Love" is Gaga's upcoming new pop number that is sure to get her fans all excited and the new one-minute teaser is probably the best thing ever. Lady Gaga is known for coming up with interesting videos "Stupid Love" is surely going to be one given its post-apocalyptic twist. The teaser shows Gaga dressed in a pink metallic bikini in a princess-like character. We are loving the whole Mad Max: Fury Road vibe that the video is giving us. Lady Gaga Announces Her New Pop Single ‘Stupid Love’, Music Video to Be Out by Friday Midnight

Gaga is seen in a desert-like environment. In the teaser video, Gaga is seen saying the words "All I Ever Wanted Was Love" towards the end. The song is will be a disco-infused anthem and we can't wait to catch the full video soon. This is the same song that had earlier leaked online, a month ago. The song's full video will be out on February 28 midnight.

Check Out the Teaser Here:

The song has been shot on iPhone and we know it because whilst sharing the first glimpse of the song, the 33-year-old songstress used the popular hashtag. The song was earlier being referred to as '#LG6' since its announcement. Lady Gaga and New Boyfriend Michael Polansky Make Their Relationship Official With A Steamy Cuddling Pic... Missing Miami, Bradley Cooper?

"Stupid Love" teaser has certainly left her fans asking for more although many are also calling it inspired from K-Pop, especially the video. After watching the teaser, fans are certain that Gaga is all set to revive pop to its glory. It's particularly amazing that Gaga is presenting this number after her much-successful A Star Is Born stint.