Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates his birthday on November 11. The Titanic actor is often hailed as Hollywood's finest. A director's actor, DiCaprio is certainly a name on every filmmaker's wishlist. His growth onscreen has been phenomenal and while she continues to woo us as an actor, the fashion admirer in us is also mighty impressed. While Leonardo is your typical dresser, a certain aura around him makes even the most boring attire look impressive. Leonardo DiCaprio’s Damien Hirst Painting Sells for $1.3 Million at Cannes Auction.

Leonardo DiCaprio loves his black suits! He adores them. Why else would he prefer similar tuxedos for different events? One look at the actor's past red carpet appearances and you will find black suits and some more of them. His wardrobe probably is filled with these different designer labels, all catering to his love for black tuxedos. His charm is infectious but when that's coupled with his sharp blazers or suits, it becomes a lethal combination to resist. Leonardo's style statements are never over-the-top but they aren't boring as well. They sure look simple but that works in his favour. His persona is too big in itself so a black suit is all he needs to grab your eyeballs. To understand his obsession with the same, let's check out a few of his red-carpet pictures from the recent past, shall we? Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire Attend Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour (Watch Video).

