Let Demi Rose Teach You How to Style Black! The Curvy Beauty Looks XXX-Tremely HOT as She Gives Major Instagram Fashion Goals amid Lockdown!

Demi Rose How To Style Black (Photo Credits: Instagram)

What is your quarantine style? Well, you might be obsessed with your PJs currently but Demi Rose's is giving us major fashion goals! The XXX-tra curvy lingerie model has set Instagram on fire while giving us lessons on how to style black amid quarantine. After sharing with us a giveaway post on Instagram that could have landed you a chance to win USD 5000, over the weekend Demi Rose shared some really hot pictures that will take your breath away. Since most of her pictures were in black, we could learn a thing or two about styling the colour in the hottest way possible. Demi Rose Flaunts Her Curvy Booty 'Going Back and Forth to the Fridge' amid Quarantine! XXX-Tra Hot Instagram Pic Leaves Fans Thirsty!

In this "Your vixen" post by Demi Rose, the sexy model can be seen styling a meshed crop top with her styling lingerie. Mesh is in trend, but how to style it with the tiniest lacy bikini is something you can only learn from Demi Rose. Check out:

View this post on Instagram Your vixen 🤍 @fashionnova fashionnovapartner A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on Apr 22, 2020 at 2:04pm PDT

For the "Angel in Disguise" picture she added a splash of red to her black lingerie. With red thigh-high boots and latex jacked, Demi Rose looked breathtakingly beautiful as she owned the look. She also wore a pair of cat-eye red sunglasses. Check out:

View this post on Instagram Angel in disguise ❤️ @johnnycinematic A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on Apr 25, 2020 at 3:43pm PDT

Strings seem to be like her thing and she does complete justice to it! For this string-tie black dress, she chose to pose, flaunting her peaches and the tie-detail at the back. Check out:

View this post on Instagram Whatever you do, do it with love🖤 @fashionnova fashionnovapartner A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose) on Apr 26, 2020 at 11:48am PDT

Even during quarantine when most of us are sitting at home in our PJs, watching Netflix and binging on some junk food, the XXX-tra hot Demi Rose is making us drool! We really cannot get over the amazing pictures shared by the curvaceous beauty.