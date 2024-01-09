'He Has Not Become Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes' Salman Butt Urges Fans To Be Patient With Young Pakistan All-Rounder Aamer Jamal

The ex-Pakistan captain expressed his view that Jamal cannot be equated to established all-rounders such as Hardik or Stokes, given that his consistency needs to be tested and advocated for allowing the young all-rounder time at least a year to prove himself.

Cricket IANS| Jan 09, 2024 03:59 PM IST
A+
A-
'He Has Not Become Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes' Salman Butt Urges Fans To Be Patient With Young Pakistan All-Rounder Aamer Jamal
Aamer Jamal in Action (Photo Credit: @TheRealPCB/twitter)

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has urged cricket enthusiasts to be patient in their assessment of rising all-rounder Aamer Jamal, cautioning against premature comparisons with established stars like Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes. Jamal was one of Pakistan's standout performers in the three-match Test series against Australia down under. He finished as the leading wicket-taker for in his debut Test series, bagging 18 scalps from six innings. He also impressed with an exceptional 82-run knock in the third Test in Sydney. PCB Parts Ways With Foreign Coaches Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick Following Poor Performance ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The ex-Pakistan captain expressed his view that Jamal cannot be equated to established all-rounders such as Hardik or Stokes, given that his consistency needs to be tested and advocated for allowing the young all-rounder time at least a year to prove himself.

"Please let him play a few more matches. He has not become Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes. If a player does something good, we all expect him to do everything, and then when he fails, we say he should be removed. He played a good knock and has the talent, but it takes more than talent to be consistent. Let him perform for at least a year," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

With Pakistan announcing a 16-player squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, there have been discussions about managing star batter Babar Azam's workload, potentially leading to him being rested for a few games. Citing India's approach, Butt suggested that Pakistan should follow a similar path by not selecting players in the squad whom they intend to rest. 'Wish to Meet Your Parents...' Wasim Akram Slams Instagram User Over Inappropriate Comment On His Picture With Wife Shaniera (See Post).

"In some cases, India don't even pick the players in the squad with whom they want to rest. They make their squad accordingly and don't call the big players if they aren't going to play. Pakistan, on the other hand, don't ha

  • Salman Khan Looks Dapper in Grey Shirt and Trousers As He Gets Spotted at Kalina Airport (View Pics)
  • Happy Birthday Anusha Dandekar: Check Out Her Best Sartorial Moments!
  • Viral
    IShowSpeed Kidnapped? Staged Kidnapping of American Youtuber in Brazil Goes Viral IShowSpeed Kidnapped? Staged Kidnapping of American Youtuber in Brazil Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    January 2024 Holiday Calendar: From Makar Sankranti and Lohri to Republic Day; Check Dates of Major Indian Festivals and International Events in the First Month of the Year January 2024 Holiday Calendar: From Makar Sankranti and Lohri to Republic Day; Check Dates of Major Indian Festivals and International Events in the First Month of the Year
  • Videos
    Land-For-Jobs Case: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Wife Rabri Devi, Daughter Misa Bharti Named By ED In Charge Sheet Land-For-Jobs Case: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Wife Rabri Devi, Daughter Misa Bharti Named By ED In Charge Sheet
    • Close
    Search

    'He Has Not Become Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes' Salman Butt Urges Fans To Be Patient With Young Pakistan All-Rounder Aamer Jamal

    The ex-Pakistan captain expressed his view that Jamal cannot be equated to established all-rounders such as Hardik or Stokes, given that his consistency needs to be tested and advocated for allowing the young all-rounder time at least a year to prove himself.

    Cricket IANS| Jan 09, 2024 03:59 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    'He Has Not Become Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes' Salman Butt Urges Fans To Be Patient With Young Pakistan All-Rounder Aamer Jamal
    Aamer Jamal in Action (Photo Credit: @TheRealPCB/twitter)

    Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has urged cricket enthusiasts to be patient in their assessment of rising all-rounder Aamer Jamal, cautioning against premature comparisons with established stars like Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes. Jamal was one of Pakistan's standout performers in the three-match Test series against Australia down under. He finished as the leading wicket-taker for in his debut Test series, bagging 18 scalps from six innings. He also impressed with an exceptional 82-run knock in the third Test in Sydney. PCB Parts Ways With Foreign Coaches Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick Following Poor Performance ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

    The ex-Pakistan captain expressed his view that Jamal cannot be equated to established all-rounders such as Hardik or Stokes, given that his consistency needs to be tested and advocated for allowing the young all-rounder time at least a year to prove himself.

    "Please let him play a few more matches. He has not become Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes. If a player does something good, we all expect him to do everything, and then when he fails, we say he should be removed. He played a good knock and has the talent, but it takes more than talent to be consistent. Let him perform for at least a year," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

    With Pakistan announcing a 16-player squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, there have been discussions about managing star batter Babar Azam's workload, potentially leading to him being rested for a few games. Citing India's approach, Butt suggested that Pakistan should follow a similar path by not selecting players in the squad whom they intend to rest. 'Wish to Meet Your Parents...' Wasim Akram Slams Instagram User Over Inappropriate Comment On His Picture With Wife Shaniera (See Post).

    "In some cases, India don't even pick the players in the squad with whom they want to rest. They make their squad accordingly and don't call the big players if they aren't going to play. Pakistan, on the other hand, don't have that clarity. We want to make everyone happy. Pakistan have sent so many guys that if someone contests an election, he will win just by their votes," said Butt.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2024 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Aamer Jamal Ben Stokes Hardik Pandya Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Salman Butt
    You might also like
    Terror Attack in Pakistan: TTP Militants Kill Six Pakistani Policemen Going to Escort Polio Vaccination Team
    World

    Terror Attack in Pakistan: TTP Militants Kill Six Pakistani Policemen Going to Escort Polio Vaccination Team
    Cricket IANS| Jan 09, 2024 03:59 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    'He Has Not Become Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes' Salman Butt Urges Fans To Be Patient With Young Pakistan All-Rounder Aamer Jamal
    Aamer Jamal in Action (Photo Credit: @TheRealPCB/twitter)

    Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has urged cricket enthusiasts to be patient in their assessment of rising all-rounder Aamer Jamal, cautioning against premature comparisons with established stars like Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes. Jamal was one of Pakistan's standout performers in the three-match Test series against Australia down under. He finished as the leading wicket-taker for in his debut Test series, bagging 18 scalps from six innings. He also impressed with an exceptional 82-run knock in the third Test in Sydney. PCB Parts Ways With Foreign Coaches Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick Following Poor Performance ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

    The ex-Pakistan captain expressed his view that Jamal cannot be equated to established all-rounders such as Hardik or Stokes, given that his consistency needs to be tested and advocated for allowing the young all-rounder time at least a year to prove himself.

    "Please let him play a few more matches. He has not become Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes. If a player does something good, we all expect him to do everything, and then when he fails, we say he should be removed. He played a good knock and has the talent, but it takes more than talent to be consistent. Let him perform for at least a year," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

    With Pakistan announcing a 16-player squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, there have been discussions about managing star batter Babar Azam's workload, potentially leading to him being rested for a few games. Citing India's approach, Butt suggested that Pakistan should follow a similar path by not selecting players in the squad whom they intend to rest. 'Wish to Meet Your Parents...' Wasim Akram Slams Instagram User Over Inappropriate Comment On His Picture With Wife Shaniera (See Post).

    "In some cases, India don't even pick the players in the squad with whom they want to rest. They make their squad accordingly and don't call the big players if they aren't going to play. Pakistan, on the other hand, don't have that clarity. We want to make everyone happy. Pakistan have sent so many guys that if someone contests an election, he will win just by their votes," said Butt.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2024 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Comments
    Tags:
    Aamer Jamal Ben Stokes Hardik Pandya Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Salman Butt
    You might also like
    Terror Attack in Pakistan: TTP Militants Kill Six Pakistani Policemen Going to Escort Polio Vaccination Team
    World

    Terror Attack in Pakistan: TTP Militants Kill Six Pakistani Policemen Going to Escort Polio Vaccination Team
    Pakistan Internet Shutdown: Pakistan Faces Internet Outage on Sunday Evening, Users Have Difficulty Accessing Social Media Apps
    Technology

    Pakistan Internet Shutdown: Pakistan Faces Internet Outage on Sunday Evening, Users Have Difficulty Accessing Social Media Apps
    Internet Down in Pakistan: Users Complain As Social Media, Internet Outage in Country
    World

    Internet Down in Pakistan: Users Complain As Social Media, Internet Outage in Country
    Pakistan: Four Killed, Three Injured in Firing at Passenger Vehicles in Kurram of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
    World

    Pakistan: Four Killed, Three Injured in Firing at Passenger Vehicles in Kurram of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Jeffrey Epstein
    100K+ searches
    Wigan Athletic vs Man United
    100K+ searches
    Rashmika
    20K+ searches
    Suchana Seth
    20K+ searches
    World

    Pakistan: Four Killed, Three Injured in Firing at Passenger Vehicles in Kurram of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Jeffrey Epstein
    100K+ searches
    Wigan Athletic vs Man United
    100K+ searches
    Rashmika
    20K+ searches
    Suchana Seth
    20K+ searches
    Accenture
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot