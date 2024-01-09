'He Has Not Become Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes' Salman Butt Urges Fans To Be Patient With Young Pakistan All-Rounder Aamer Jamal

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has urged cricket enthusiasts to be patient in their assessment of rising all-rounder Aamer Jamal, cautioning against premature comparisons with established stars like Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes. Jamal was one of Pakistan's standout performers in the three-match Test series against Australia down under. He finished as the leading wicket-taker for in his debut Test series, bagging 18 scalps from six innings. He also impressed with an exceptional 82-run knock in the third Test in Sydney. PCB Parts Ways With Foreign Coaches Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick Following Poor Performance ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The ex-Pakistan captain expressed his view that Jamal cannot be equated to established all-rounders such as Hardik or Stokes, given that his consistency needs to be tested and advocated for allowing the young all-rounder time at least a year to prove himself.

"Please let him play a few more matches. He has not become Hardik Pandya or Ben Stokes. If a player does something good, we all expect him to do everything, and then when he fails, we say he should be removed. He played a good knock and has the talent, but it takes more than talent to be consistent. Let him perform for at least a year," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

With Pakistan announcing a 16-player squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, there have been discussions about managing star batter Babar Azam's workload, potentially leading to him being rested for a few games. Citing India's approach, Butt suggested that Pakistan should follow a similar path by not selecting players in the squad whom they intend to rest. 'Wish to Meet Your Parents...' Wasim Akram Slams Instagram User Over Inappropriate Comment On His Picture With Wife Shaniera (See Post).

"In some cases, India don't even pick the players in the squad with whom they want to rest. They make their squad accordingly and don't call the big players if they aren't going to play. Pakistan, on the other hand, don't ha