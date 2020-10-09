Guess who are the new BFFs in Hollywood? Yes, Hailey Bieber and Kendal Jenner's budding friendship is only growing strong with each passing day and they have more in common than their modelling background. While Hailey's busy with her married life these days and Kendall is super busy with her modelling assignments, yet they managed to squeeze in some shopping time in their busy schedule. Hailey and Kendall were clicked while out and about in Los Angeles and their street style certainly grabbed our attention. Hailey Bieber Continues to Flaunt Her Obsession for Cycling Shorts, This Time in Her All-Black Look (View Pic).

Kendall's all-white look had her decked up in white sheet tank top with matching pants and shoes while Hailey prefered to add a dose of beige in her casual wardrobe. She wore a skimpy bra top with a cardigan, blue jeans and paired it with orange heels. We must say, their chic and casual affair received our nod of approval and we are super impressed with this simplicity. Whoever thought celebrity wardrobe is always glamorous should take a look at how these models are making the most of their casual closet. Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Go Topless For Chanel! Racy Black and White Pics Go Viral on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Clicked in Los Angeles

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hailey and Kendall complied to all the safety norms and had their masks on their face throughout. Hailey was later clicked enjoying a romantic date night with her man at their favourite restaurant. Next time when we decide and plan a feature on BFFs in Hollywood, we are definitely putting Hailey's name with Kendall. Until then, let's hope these girls keep making such beautiful appearances together.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).