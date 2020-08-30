Hailey Bieber is obsessed with her cycling shorts, isn't she? The star wife who prefers running her own errands stepped out to get a juice for herself and boy, did she look stunning! Hailey followed all the safety protocols and wore a matching mask for her outing. She wore a long-sleeve loose black crop top and tight black cycling shorts for her casual outing and we loved the way she kept her look basic but stunning. All that Hailey Bieber Needs is a Gucci Blazer to Look So Stunning on Vogue India's New Cover!

Hailey further prefered rolling her hair in a bun as she stepped out a rather warm afternoon. This wasn't the first time when the model grabbed our eyeballs in her super chic, super comfy #ootd. Earlier, we have seen her make some ravishing appearances and her styling has wooed our hearts, every damn time. Hailey's personal sense of styling is more about being comfortable than stylish. And this explains why she prefers her sneakers or shoes over her heels. Hailey Bieber Turns On The Heat In a Super Hot Yellow Bikini Avatar (View Pics).

Hailey Bieber's New Pictures

Hailey Bieber flaunting her love for cycling shorts (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hailey Bieber's fondness of cycling shorts isn't new in Hollywood. The fashionistas there are head over heels in love with this trend. We have seen Sophie Turner, Emily Ratajkowski and even Priyanka Chopra ace this trend in the past and the mania isn't going to end anytime soon. For more updates on this new cool trend, stay tuned to LatestLY.

