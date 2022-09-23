The season of Libra begins on September 23 and will go on till October 22. It follows Virgo as per the zodiac calendar and people falling on these birth dates are usually extroverts and extremely friendly people. They have their unique charm, intelligence, frankness and persuasion as their innate qualities and they generally strike a chord with anyone almost instantly. With famous personalities like Kim Kardashian, Kate Winslet, Michael Douglas, John Krasinski and others having their birthdays during this period, you can very well establish and understand what we are trying to convey. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Bhumi Pednekar, Who Wore This Tarun Tahiliani Corset Dress Better?

However, besides being a friendly sign, Libras are also extremely stylish people who know how to dress up for an occasion. They love presenting themselves to an audience and love all the eyeballs prying on them. With their charming persona, it's quite easy for Libras to become an instant attraction and turn the tide in their favour. Flamboyance is in their blood and they exploit it to the fullest. It's difficult to beat Libras in their fashion game for they mastered the art of dressing tactfully. With each appearance, they tend to get stronger and bolder and ultimately emerge as one of the fashion icons of their generation. To elaborate more on our stylist Libras here's naming some of our favourite ones. Most Stylish Virgo Celebrities: Blake Lively, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Zendaya & Other Fashionable Virgos From the Industry.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zac Efron

Zac Efron (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cardi B

Cardi B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

